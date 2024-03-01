Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Decreases By 36.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.07 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
