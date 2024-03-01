Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Decreases By 36.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.07 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:VCRB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

