Short Interest in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Decreases By 31.0%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTIX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

