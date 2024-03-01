Short Interest in OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Decreases By 97.0%

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of OneMedNet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of OneMedNet as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Trading Up 42.2 %

NASDAQ ONMD opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88. OneMedNet has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

