Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Declines By 31.5%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMSW opened at $10.79 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMSW. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 24.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 270.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

