Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Expands By 1,000.0%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRRRW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 240,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

