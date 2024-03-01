Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Expands By 1,067.8%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 1,067.8% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 39.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ DBGI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

