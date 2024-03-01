Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Grows By 1,361.1%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a growth of 1,361.1% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Davis Commodities Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of DTCK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. Davis Commodities has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Davis Commodities during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

