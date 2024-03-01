Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.