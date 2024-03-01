Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $456.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $523.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.75 and a twelve month high of $768.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.75.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

