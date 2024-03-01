Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $3,675,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $6,772,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 110.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.