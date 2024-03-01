Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $639,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

NYSE:INSP opened at $178.87 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -241.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

