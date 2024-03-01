Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

