Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Welltower by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Welltower by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 634,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

