Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 22,180 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $71,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

