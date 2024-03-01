Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

