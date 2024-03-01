Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $796.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

