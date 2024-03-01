Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 67,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nordstrom by 923.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

