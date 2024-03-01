Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Bruker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.