Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $791.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.94 and its 200-day moving average is $514.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

