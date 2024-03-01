Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 546 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $127.13.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

