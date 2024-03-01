Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.49. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

