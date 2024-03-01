Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases £455,803.44 in Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,457 ($31.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,482.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,537.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,844.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.05) to GBX 2,950 ($37.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.34).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

