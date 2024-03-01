Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STTK

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Shattuck Labs

NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.20. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143,332 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $4,780,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.