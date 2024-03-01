SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (SHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
SHAPE Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.55.
SHAPE Australia Company Profile
