Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.27 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.67 ($2.62).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

