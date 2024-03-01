Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 138.21 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £813.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.93.
