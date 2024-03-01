Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

Seplat Energy stock opened at GBX 138.21 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £813.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. Seplat Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.93.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

