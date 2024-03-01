Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ SENEA opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $59.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
