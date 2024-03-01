Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

