SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
