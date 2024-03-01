SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
SelectQuote Price Performance
Shares of SLQT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.94.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
