SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SelectQuote by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

