Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Sells $55,229.20 in Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Select Water Solutions's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Boston Partners increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 7,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,439,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 907,208 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,502,000 after purchasing an additional 790,547 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 752,128 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

