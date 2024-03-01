SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.72

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.63, with a volume of 36581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,524. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

