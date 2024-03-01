Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SES. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.