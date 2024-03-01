Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 98,864 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

