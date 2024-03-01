Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 181,247 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181,247 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

