Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 921.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $75.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

