Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3,469.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,214 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

