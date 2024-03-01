Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 31,789 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2,094.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $938.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $834.27 and its 200 day moving average is $724.78.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

