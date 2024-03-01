Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 167,075 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,075 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.55. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

