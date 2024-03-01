Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 145,852 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,852 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of AerCap worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

