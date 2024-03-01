Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $20.57 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $770.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

