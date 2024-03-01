Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.