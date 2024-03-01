Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2,090.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,042 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $21,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,626. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.