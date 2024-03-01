Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $27.29 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1,313.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 8,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 678,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,394,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

KBR Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KBR opened at $60.01 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

