Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $23.48 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,117 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.