Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $21.72 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $21,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

