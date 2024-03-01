Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.58 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,816 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $256.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $257.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.