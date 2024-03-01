Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $121.36 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

