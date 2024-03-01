Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129,606 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:YMM opened at $6.60 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.