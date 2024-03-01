Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292,117 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NiSource worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 72.11%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.