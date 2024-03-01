Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 119,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

GPN stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

